Emma Watson: The 10 Best Movies

Face soap and water, eyes full of passion and gratitude for his work, Emma Watson she is one of those actresses who has given a lot to the world of cinema with her very different and interesting interpretations. On the other hand, who if not her could have conquered us, in the now distant 2001, with that of hers “It is leviosa, not leviosà“?

In short, hers is a career that has lasted twenty years and in this period a lot of water has passed under the bridge: she has grown up in front of us and with us, we have seen her play increasingly mature roles, passing through childhood. to adulthood without problems. So, on the occasion of its first thirty years, we offer you a list of best movies by Emma Watson, from Harry Potter to Bling Ring, from We are infinite to Little Women.

1. Ballett Shoes (2007)

First film (albeit for television) starring Emma Watson parallel to the Harry Potter saga, Ballet Shoes is set in 1930s London and tells the story of three girls, Pauline, Petrova and Posy Fossil, adopted by Professor Brown, known as Gum, an explorer, and lovingly raised by his granddaughter, Sylvia. The three grow up as if they were sisters and find themselves in financial difficulties when Gum is considered missing for more than ten years. So, Sylvia decides to rent the house and the arrival of Dr. Jakes, Dr. Smith, Mr. Simpson and dance teacher Theo Dane changes everyone’s life. The three girls begin to follow the art, trying to give shape to their dreams: if Pauline dreams of acting and Posy of becoming a dancer, Petrova is determined to try a career in aviation.

2. Regression (2015)

Written and directed by Alejandro Amenábar, Regression is a film set in 1990’s Minnesota and follows the story of detective Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke), who threw himself headlong into work, solving one case after another, following a breakup. One such case involves a young girl, Angela (played by Emma Watson) who recently lost her mother in a car accident and found solace in religion. The girl accuses her father of raping her years earlier, while the latter has no memory of what happened. So, it is decided to call the psychologist Dr. Rainer (David Thewlis) to revive his memories thanks to the regression, only to discover a disturbing mystery.

3. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Live-action of the 1991 animated film of the same name directed by Bill Condon, The beauty and the Beast saw Emma Watson play the young, brilliant and charming Belle. The girl lives in a village in Alsace with her artist father and is not frowned upon by her fellow villagers because she is different: she does not want to marry to acquire a good social position, she loves reading, traveling with the imagination and is also ambitious and enterprising. Furthermore, he rejects the advances of Gaston, the most coveted and richest bachelor in the city. Everything will change when the father has to go to a fair for work and ends up getting lost in the forest, finding refuge in the castle where the Beast lives. The latter, in reality, is nothing more than a prince transformed into a beast by a sorceress who had punished him for his arrogance and who had also given him an enchanted rose: if the Beast had managed to love and be loved in turn , the spell would have been broken, otherwise it would have remained that way forever. The meeting with the young Belle, in search of his father, will give hope to him and to the other inhabitants of the castle, in turn transformed into objects.

4. The Circle (2017)

Directed by James Ponsoldt, based on the Dave Eggers novel of the same name and starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, The Circle follows the protagonist Mae Holland. The latter is a very bright and very simple provincial girl, who tries to work as much as possible to support herself and her parents, as the family economy is compromised due to the costs for the care of her father, who has multiple sclerosis. Annie will be advising her friend Mae to come to an interview for the company she works for, The Circle, a technology and mass media company. Mae is hired and moves to the company’s campus: however, the girl, who cares about her freedom and privacy, over time proves not to be the perfect example for her boss Eamon Bailey, who would like to market a camera able to always observe others, making a mockery of personal privacy. But the meeting with Kalden, inventor of the social network The Circle, will open the eyes of the young Mae and make her make an unexpected gesture.

5. We are infinite (2012)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky and adaptation of the novel Wall boy, written by the director himself, We are infinite sees Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller acting together. The film, set in the early 90s, tells the story of Charlie, a bright but very shy and insecure boy, who is facing high school alone. In a short time, two senior boys, Sam and her half-brother, Patrick, help him to extricate himself in that world and make new friends, participate in parties and make the acquaintance of first loves. A friendship that helps him grow, as will Professor Anderson, who initiates him into the world of literature. However, some past events, which seemed to have now fallen asleep, continue to haunt Charlie, who goes into crisis when his two friends are about to start college.

6. Bling Ring (2013)

Written, produced and directed by Sofia Coppola, Bling Ring tells the real story that took place in Los Angeles between 2008 and 2009 which saw some stars of the show victims of thefts. The film, in fact, follows a group of young people who decide to carry out a series of illegal activities, playing at being Hollywood stars and living in comfort. Once the boys have identified the house of the reference star, they decide to rob it of those objects that until recently they could only admire in the shop windows. But their superficiality and ostentation will be the weak point of the members of that young group, now nicknamed The Bling Ring.

7. Cologne (2015)

Inspired by real events and dedicated to the victims of the Colonia Dignidad, Colony is set in 1973, the year in which the Chilean armed forces, led by Pinochet, overthrow the incumbent president in a coup. Directed by Florian Gallenberger and starring Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl, the film follows a young German couple made up of Daniel and Lena, he a photographer, she stewardess of a German airline, who are in Chile, having long since married her. Chilean cause and is a supporter of President Allende. However, Daniel is kidnapped by the police in front of Lena and the girl starts looking for her boyfriend, probably taken to the Colonia Dignidad. This colony, run by Paul Schäfer, is nothing more than a sect that also tortures on behalf of the Chilean secret police. So, Lena decides to enter the Colony to save her boyfriend and, once they find each other, they will try to escape from that place.

8. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Film adaptation of the book of the same name written by JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the first feature film starring a very young Emma Watson. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film tells the story of Harry Potter, a child who was orphaned at one year and who, on his eleventh birthday, discovers he is a rather famous wizard. From family life spent with bullying maternal uncles and cousin, Harry will discover great things about his life and magic, a world to which his parents belonged, killed years earlier by Voldemort. Once at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry will learn a lot from that hitherto unknown world and will experience many adventures with what will become his best friends, Ron and Hermione.

9. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Final chapter of one of the most successful literary and cinematographic sagas, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is the second part of the film adaptation of the book of the same name, also written by JK Rowling. Directed by David Yates, the film starts from Hogwarts, now occupied by the Death Eaters, while Harry, together with the help of Ron and Hermione, is in search of the last Horcruxes, so as to be able to weaken Lord Voldemort. The school is now run by Severus Snape, forced to flee when Professor Minerva McGonagall defends Harry Potter, now back in that familiar place. Thus begins the final battle, the one between Voldemort’s army and the Order of the Phoenix, with the help of Dumbledore’s Army. A battle that will see its climax when the Dark Lord will clash directly with Harry, determined to die to save his world, renewing the memory of his parents and loved ones killed by Voldermort.

10. Little Women (2019)

Adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is a film by Greta Gerwig that re-enacts the story of the March sisters. The sisters, Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and Amy (Florence Pugh), are four young women, as diverse as they are complementary, who want to follow their dreams and passions. If Meg mostly sticks to the female figure of the time, that is, she is eager to be a wife and mother, Beth is the sweet and wise girl and a lover of music, Amy is a vain girl, a little spoiled, but more mature than she is. believe me, Jo will be the real rebel of the house. Independent and in search of her own freedom, Jo would like to establish herself as a writer and is ready to revolutionize a male chauvinist world. In different ways, the four sisters will also be involved and encouraged by his nature, and little by little they will understand that they want to assert themselves and want to live life remaining themselves, moving away from the social stereotype of the time.

