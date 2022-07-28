Emma Watson: The best looks of the elegant actress on the red carpet

Since making her screen debut as Hermione Granger, the professor’s pet, in the first Harry Potter film at just 11 years old, the British actress and philanthropist, Emma Watson, has established himself as one of England’s most profitable acting talents. In addition, his extracurricular efforts in support of environmental causes and gender equality are impressive. His red carpet looks, for his part, are often as convincing as his starring roles in the movies.

Emma Watson, The 32-year-old has worn a number of memorable ensembles over the years, from a spectacular bare-waisted Balenciaga total look at the GQ Awards the year she was named Woman of the Year, to a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier long before Kendall Jenner at the British Academy Children’s Awards. Not forgetting, of course, her last appearance where she made the decision to pair a fabulous Schiaparelli piece with skinny jeans at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Next, we share the most impressive outfits of Emma Watson that have caused a furor.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.