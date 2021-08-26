Emma Watson, the British actress with magical talent

The character of Hermione Granger he grew up with her. Actress, activist and even stylist, Emma Watson today she is one of the most influential and paid young women in the world, earning 14 million a year. Born in Paris on April 15, 1990, he spent his childhood between Oxfordshire And London. He became passionate about acting at an early age and participated in several theatrical dramas, including “The happy prince“.

In 1999 she decided to seriously try to enter the world of show business and, after 8 grueling auditions, she obtained the role that gave her world fame, that of the very young student of Howard. The 2001 success of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”Is a lottery win for the 11-year-old struggling with his first professional experience. His role is repeated in the following years and Emma is the protagonist together with Daniel Radcliffe And Rupert Grint for another 8 episodes of the saga. The chapter “Harry Potter“Ends in 2011 with the film”The Deathly Hallows – Part 2“.

Emma Watson: In addition to “Harry Potter” there is more

During the production years of the fantasy saga, Emma Watson takes part in other projects. In 2007 he plays the character of Pauline for the English television film “Ballet Shoes“, While the following year he is grappling with his first dubbing in the animated film”The adventures of the mouse Despereaux“. Between one engagement and another he manages to devote himself to theater, staging “Three sisters” from Chekhov at the University Brown. In 2010 it is Lucy in the movie “Marylin”And the following year comes the engagement that will elevate her to a level actress.

Right in the movie “We are infinite“, Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen Chbosky, Emma proves to have great potential. His performance is reciprocated with 12 nominations for the MTV Movie Awards of 2012. The film is also included among the 10 best films of the year since National Board of Review and wins in the debut category at Independent Spirit Awards. Also Sofia Coppola appreciates the talent of the young woman and in 2013 he wanted her in the cast of “Bling Ring“, In competition at Cannes Film Festival. The actress then plays herself in the comedy “Let’s get it over with“And takes part in the biblical blockbuster”Noah” with Russel Crowe And Anthony Hopkins.

In 2014 he won the BAFTA as the best English artist. The award director Oscar Alejandro Amenàbar directs it in “Regression” And Florian Gallenberg in “Colonia Dignidad“, Film presented at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. Still in the same year Emma And Nice in the remake of the famous animated film Disney “The beauty and the Beast“, In which in addition to acting he sings. In January he is on the big screen with the film adaptation of “Little Women“, A film with a stellar cast composed of Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet And Maryl Streep. The latest rumors announced his retirement from the international scene to devote more time to his family. News, fortunately, later denied by her agent, who reiterated how the actress’s statements referred to a simple break from social networks.

Emma Watson in “Little Women” – Photo Credits: Team World

