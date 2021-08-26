News

Emma Watson: the clarification of Seth Rogen | Cinema

A few days ago we brought you an interview in which Seth Rogen spoke of the time that Emma Watson he suddenly left the set of Let’s Get It Over in the light of an excessively pushed sequence.

Now the actor wanted us to do one clarification in this regard, we report below:

I want to make a clarification on a news that emerged from a recent interview in which I participated, which misunderstands what really happened. Emma Watson did not “furiously leave the set” and it is terrible that she was perceived that way. The scene in that way was not foreseen in the script, there was a lot of improvisation, it changed drastically and it didn’t turn out to be what he had consented to. The idea that she was somehow unprofessional and not gambling is a bullshit. I should have explained myself better and since I didn’t, she found herself in an awkward position. We talked that night, it was my situation and it must have been hard for her to say anything about it, so I’m so happy and impressed that she did. We agreed to exclude her from the scene. I was delighted to work with her and would love to have that opportunity again. I am really sorry it went this way, and I wish I could have done more to avoid it.

What do you think of Seth Rogen’s words about Emma Watson? Tell us in the comments!

