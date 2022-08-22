Emma Watson: the Harry Potter star has a new, ultra-rich darling!

Of a fairly discreet nature in normal times, Emma Watson, the star of Harry Potter, displayed herself in the arms of her new darling.

Emma Watson, the star of Harry Potter, has always been discreet about his private life. However, on vacation in Venice, she displayed herself in the arms of a young man. And it’s not just anyone! MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Emma Watson, her life after Harry Potter

Many know Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. And for good reason, it’s his role in the films of the saga Harry Potter which made him known to the general public. And this, whileshe was only ten years old.

Very early in her life, Emma Watson knew precisely what she wanted to do: play Hermione Granger. Thereby, his life more or less revolved around movies Harry Potter.

So much so that when the saga ended, the young woman got a bit lost. In effect, she decided to go back to school.

“My whole life was on a schedule, on a roll call, every day, and being in college, you decide when you eat, where you go, if you workif you don’t”, she confessed.

And since, Emma Watson is more or less discreet. Especially when it comes to his family and romantic relationships.

However, while on vacation in Venice, the actress was spotted in the arms of a young man. And it’s not just anyone.

Indeed, according to information from Daily Mail, it would be the son of a very famous businessman. MCE TV tells you more!

Emma Watson looks spellbound on Venice break with son of Philip Green https://t.co/u30QibKUbD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 20, 2022

In a relationship with a billionaire’s son?

If fans of Harry Potter remember the romance between Emma Watson and Tom Felton (the interpreter of Draco Malfoy), the actress has obviously moved on.

Indeed, while she is on vacation in Ibiza, Emma Watson appeared hand in hand with a young man. And the latter is no stranger.

This is Brandon Green, the son of Sir Philip Green. He is a famous British businessman who was the head of the retail company, Arcadia Group.

For the most curious, this is not a surprise. Eh yes, these two had previously been spotted together on September 2, 2021as they were about to board a private helicopter.

” Brandon has been courting Emma all summer. She spent a lot of time with Brandon. He’s really nice and she enjoys his company.”had then swung a source close to the actress.

Obviously, it was a success because they seem very happy. Hand in hand in the streets of Venice with big smiles on their lips, the lovebirds have a great time together.

For now, neither Emma Watson nor Brandon Green have formalized this relationship. That said, the photos taken in Venice leave very little room for doubt. Hoping that this idyll lasts a long time for both of them. To be continued !

Photo credit :

Marshal Aurore/ABACA