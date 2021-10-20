News

Emma Watson, the heroine we love (at least as much as her smokey eyes)

He has just created the first one with Time’s Up help line English, a toll-free number for women victims of harassment at work, as a great reader she suggests what to read, a passion that made her conquer the role of Bella in the remake of The beauty and the Beast, and soon we will see it in a new adaptation, that of Little Women. Emma Watson, 29 years old, is themodern feminist heroine much loved by institutions – in 2014 she was nominated Goodwill Ambassador for gender equality from the United Nations – as well as from the web.

His latest Instagram post also demonstrates this: a photo (taken last Halloween) disguised as Wonder Woman with JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, and Evanna Lynch, the Luna Lovegood of the wizard saga, which has exceeded 3 million likes in a few minutes. To win over her – let’s face it – in addition to social commitment contributes a face of a sexy girl next door, which the ex Hermione has masterfully learned to enhance with the make-up, and in particular with eye makeup.

Iconic trait of her make-up, which always leaves the natural skin with freckles clearly visible, it is in fact the smokey eyes. Not a classic smokey eyes, but a smokey with a twist of its own: in addition to the classic eyeliner line, lots of mascara and some darker shades more accentuated in the outer corners of the eyes, the smokey eyes that Emma Waston likes leaves a more uncovered and luminous part of the mobile eyelid while the makeup descends into the lower lids, just below the eye rim for a smudge effect very sexy.

To copy the make-up the beauty expert Kandee Johnson took the photo of Emma Watson on the cover of Glamor US of 2012 and recreated her look, first transforming her face with contouring, then redesigning her eyebrows to match the actress’s and finally recreating her signature sexy and light smokey eyes, with some blue undertones under the eye. Check out the entire beauty tutorial above and below Kandee Johnson’s transformation into Emma Watson in 30 seconds.



