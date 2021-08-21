emma watson, the moisturizing tonic she always keeps in her bag

Emma Watson has her own beauty product of reference among the beauty allies of her skincare. Let’s talk about Sukin Original Hydrating Mist Toner, an Australian tonic ideal for all skin types.

The refreshing spray soothes and hydrates with ingredients such as rose water, chamomile and glycerin completely. It can be used as a stimulant in the morning before or after cleansing, as well as a fixing spray. Anyone with dry skin can keep one in their bag and hydrate quickly all day without ruining their makeup.

Sukin believes that the most powerful and effective ingredients for skin and hair care come from nature. It appears that one bottle is sold in the states every 40 seconds. Not bad. Some buyers believe the purchase was “the best decision” they made throughout the year. It is certainly no coincidence that Emma Watson cannot do without it.

Other beauty products loved by celebrities.

Not just Emma Watson’s favorites. Victoria Beckham loves a moisturizer for dry skin from the Weleda brand. It is Skin Food, ideal for those who want to say goodbye even to post sun exposure cracking. Julia Roberts also uses it, specifically for her hands.

Kate Middleton has her own reference product when she has to knock out the signs of aging. We are talking about Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, which has an immediate firming effect. One of the main components of Biotulin is spilanthol, a local anesthetic obtained from the extract of the Acmella Oleracea plant (Para cress). The gel reduces muscle contraction and stretch facial features. Small wrinkles, especially around the eyes and between the eyebrows, disappear.

The Duchess of Cambridge also recommended this product to former First Lady Michelle Obama. We can therefore be sure of its effectiveness on the skin.

