Emma Watson: this gesture from her university friends who had touched her a lot

During a break from the filming of Harry Potter, Emma Watson, who celebrates her 32nd birthday this Friday, April 15, had decided to leave her comfort zone by enrolling in the prestigious Brown University, in Rhode Island, to study letters. In 2013, the British actress recalled how her classmates protected her after a night out on campus.

Those who follow her career know it, Emma Watson is much more than an actress, she who has multiplied her activities since the end of the saga. Harry Potter. Became a generation icon playing Hermione Granger on screen, the British actress said goodbye to her anonymity, as did her two acolytes Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. If the page Harry Potter is well and truly filmed, Emma Watson always answers the call when it comes to honoring the films that changed her life. Recently, the main actors celebrated the 20th anniversary of the saga, to the delight of fans, who were able to attend the reunion between Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who never hid having had a mutual attraction during filming.

In the fall of 2009, between two shoots of Harry Potter, Emma Watson had decided to take on a major challenge by enrolling in university, absolutely insisting on living like a young woman of her age. At the time, the actress does not choose any establishment since it is in the prestigious Brown University, in Rhode Island, that she will spend her course studying English literature, before graduating. A great pride for the one who had posted a selfie with her student cap.

A student loved by all

Emma Watson, who was just 10 when she was cast in Harry Potter, had to manage all his childhood the insistent looks in the schoolyard and the whispers at each of his passages. However, when she joined Brown, the young actress had the pleasant surprise of being treated like the other students.

In the columns of US Weekly, in 2013, the star known for her feminist commitment said she had never been bothered by her comrades. “I’ve never been asked for autographs on campus. I threw a party for nearly 100 students and not a single photo leaked onto Facebook“, she confided. A mark of respect from the other students, which touched the actress a lot.