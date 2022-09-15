Emma Watson: This is the house of the Hollywood actress valued at 3.3 million dollars

Emma Watson decided to stay away from the art world, although she made an exception by making Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Hogwarts Returns for HBO, and is currently living in a large house valued at 3.3 million dollars. Her home would be located in one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in London and that’s what it would look like.

This is what Emma Watson’s house looks like

the new house of Emma Watson It is located in one of the neighborhoods preferred by different stars such as George Orwell, Evelyn Waugh, Samuel Phelps, Duncan Gran, Vanessa Bell, among others, we refer to Canonbury Place.

This place is perfect for Emma, ​​since she has a lot of contact with nature and is away from all the hustle and bustle. As we can see in the following image, the actress usually decorates her thing with various works of art.

In addition, given the cold weather in the city, it has a fireplace and we have no doubt that you will spend many of your afternoons reading a book by the fire that provides you with great warmth.

A few years ago, a series of photographs were revealed that claimed to be from the house of emmabut what is not known is if it would be the same one that is located in Canonbury Place.

In the photos we see a house with a very classic style which is decorated with light tones accompanied by wooden furniture, in addition, it is surrounded by several trees and an area where you can plant some fruits and vegetables. We saw this action when she turned 31 years old and she received a visit from expert farmers.