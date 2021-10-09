News

Emma Watson, Tom Felton and the love that endures since “Harry Potter”

The couple would have something unlikely. Something blasphemous, for the most loyal fans. Yet, not just Tom Felton has posted an image of himself online, intent on explaining to one Emma Watson in pajamas like playing a guitar, the desire for romance has taken over. That behind that simple gesture, which arrived in the heart of summer, to crown a holiday in South Africa, there is more? An unspoken love, something that, eight years after the last film, can sanction the supremacy of Draco Malfoy about Harry Potter?

The answer did not come. Emma Watson, who of the saga created by JK Rowling was Hermione Granger, and Tom Felton, interpreter, instead, of the very blond Malfoy, they were silent and quiet, while Instagram did the rest. The photo, in half a day, has accumulated a million likes and over thirty thousand comments. Most have longed for the existence of the new one couple, renamed «Dramione». Someone asked for privacy, someone else ordered Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga to “make room”. The interested parties, as usual, were very quiet. But the hypothesis of a romantic bond between the two, supported by the thousand photos published over the years, has become increasingly insistent.

Tom Felton: “Harry Potter, who had a crush on Draco Malfoy”

Over time, the actors have always professed to be friends. Felton, in a recent interview, stated that “Emma is adorable. See you often. In fact, we don’t often post photos of our meetings, even if everyone loves these reunions ». Love, therefore, would be that, simple and pure, that binds two old friends. But the images are there, scattered on Instagram, and so are the hopes of the fans, determined to ensure that the unhappy Draco, next to Hermione, can have his revenge.

What is Hermione reading this summer?


