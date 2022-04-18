Entertainment

Emma Watson turned 32 and this was her evolution

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

when in 2001 Warner Bros. Y JK Rowling decided to bring to the big screen the saga of “Harry Potter” They never imagined that they were in the presence of what would become one of the best actresses in the film industry. French-born Emma Watson first personified hermione in the magician movie when he was nine years old.

With her participation in this film, Emma captivated the public and gained international prominence. Despite the fame she acquired with the saga, since she was a child she always made it clear that acting was a job, but also a type of hobby, and that while recording the super success, she continued with her studies, which were permanently priority in your life.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sebastian Korda, Alcaraz’s first rival in Monte Carlo

10 mins ago

‘The Batman’ will arrive on HBO Max on April 18 • On your screen

34 mins ago

Mauricio Islas talks about the sexual scandal he starred in with the daughter of “El Puma”

45 mins ago

In a video, Selena Gomez declares that she is tired of having her physique analyzed

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button