Emma Watson turned 32 and this was her evolution

when in 2001 Warner Bros. Y JK Rowling decided to bring to the big screen the saga of “Harry Potter” They never imagined that they were in the presence of what would become one of the best actresses in the film industry. French-born Emma Watson first personified hermione in the magician movie when he was nine years old.

With her participation in this film, Emma captivated the public and gained international prominence. Despite the fame she acquired with the saga, since she was a child she always made it clear that acting was a job, but also a type of hobby, and that while recording the super success, she continued with her studies, which were permanently priority in your life.

Emma Watson and her evolution

The actress has just turned 32 and this is her evolution since she debuted in “Harry Potter”. Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990, in Paris, France, but at a very young age she moved to England when her parents divorced her. This country would become her home and witness the development of a brilliant acting career.

At the age of 9, she appeared at the casting of the “Harry” movie to personify “Hermione Granger”, without thinking that this would lead her to be a recognized figure worldwide. After the saga ended, she decided to continue with a normal life, despite the fact that there was no turning back. She finished high school so she could enter university where she graduated with a BA in English Literature. This did not prevent her from continuing to act, since she continues to be active in film and television productions, with “Little Women”, “Noah” and “Beauty and the Beast” being some of her leading roles.

Activism

What shows that Emma Watson has her feet on the ground and her goals very clear, is that a lifetime of fame and fortune did not move her axis. She has developed an admirable human side and is also known for her feminine activism. She is a fervent advocate of gender equality, for which she was appointed UN Women Ambassador in 2014. On the other hand, it has created the “Her For She” initiative, an ambitious project that aims to involve men in the fight against said inequality, as well as breaking down the stereotypes associated with men and women. This led her to be considered today as a feminist icon.