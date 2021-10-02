Emma Watson turns 30: from Hogwarts to Hollywood the successes of the actress ” girlfriend to herself ”

The world met her at the age of eleven with the wand in her hand and the curly hair of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. But now that he turns 30 (April 15) Emma Watson is much more. Overwhelmed by a global success, the British actress (but born in Paris) has been able to emancipate herself from the role that made her famous by carving out a space as Hollywood actress in successful films like “We are infinite” by Stephen Chbosky, “Bling Ring” by Sofia Coppola, “The beauty and the Beast” by Bill Condon for Disney or the more recent “Little Women”, opposite Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep and directed by Greta Gerwig. The first of the class of Hogwarts was thus projected into the Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015 and in that of the highest paid actresses (in sixth place in 2017) by Forbes with a profit of 14 million dollars. But there’s more because Emma Watson in 2016, at just 26, decided to take a break from working as an actress to devote herself full-time to the social and political commitment that sees her as a protagonist in the defense of women’s rights. As Ambassador to the United Nations she deals with gender equality issues and, following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, she has become one of the most ardent supporters of the Time’s Up movement donating a million dollars to a British charity for women victims of abuse and harassment at work and even getting a temporary tattoo with the name (with error) of the movement.

Her bond with fashion and beauty is indissoluble, especially with sustainable fashion: in addition to being the testimonial of Burberry and Lancôme, in 2011 she created an ethical fashion line with Alberta Ferretti inspired by the 60s / 70s. In addition, for the presentation tour of the film “Beauty and the Beast”, he created an Instagram account specially designed to show the eco-friendly looks worn during meetings with the public and press: a series of impeccable outfits with items by Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton and Oscar de la Renta to show that a different fashion is possible.

Always very reserved and careful not to leak details of her private life, in 2015 she was attributed a flirtation, never confirmed, even with Prince Harry, while in early 2018, his name was linked to that of the former Glee star Chord Overstreet. The flirtation in which fans continue to hope, however, is the one with Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga: the two are very friends and every time they post a photo together on social media they drive their respective followers crazy. . We do not know if the right spark will ever break out between Emma and Tom, but for the moment the 30-year-old actress remains single. Indeed: “self-partnered”, engaged to herself, as she declared herself in November 2019 coining a new term.

Happy birthday to Emma Watson, queen of intelligence, beauty and sensitivity in the magical world of Hollywood

