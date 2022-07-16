Entertainment

Emma Watson ultra lookée: extra-wide shoulders, Rita Ora in incredible beaded neckline: the slideshow

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 35 4 minutes read

1 / 40

Emma Watson ultra lookée: extra-wide shoulders, Rita Ora in incredible beaded neckline

2 / 40

Emma Watson – “Schiaparelli” Fall-Winter Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

3 / 40

Rita Ora – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

4 / 40

Rita Ora and Anitta – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

5 / 40

Emma Watson – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

6 / 40

Rita Ora – Release of the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

7 / 40

Anitta – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

8 / 40

Rita Ora – Release of the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

9 / 40

Emma Watson – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

10 / 40

Emma Watson – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

11 / 40

Emma Watson – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

12 / 40

Rita Ora – Release of the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

13 / 40

Rita Ora – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

14 / 40

Chiara Ferragni, Rita Ora and Anitta – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

15 / 40

Emma Watson – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

16 / 40

Emma Watson – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

17 / 40

Rita Ora and Lily Aldridge – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

18 / 40

Rita Ora – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

19 / 40

Rita Ora and Anitta – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

20 / 40

Rita Ora, Jo Squillo and Anna Dello Russo – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

21 / 40

Rita Ora and Anitta – Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Da Silva-Perusseau/Bestimage

22 / 40

Leonie Hanne – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

23 / 40

Chiara Ferragni – Arrival at the “Schiaparelli” fall-winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

24 / 40

Valentina Ferragni – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

25 / 40

Olivier Rousteing – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

26 / 40

Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

27 / 40

Rossy de Palma – Arrival at the “Schiaparelli” fall-winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

28 / 40

Lee Chae-rin – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

29 / 40

Emma Watson – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

30 / 40

Farida Khelfa – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

31 / 40

Rita Ora – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

32 / 40

Rita Ora – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

33 / 40

Pixie Lott – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

34 / 40

Anitta – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

35 / 40

Marisa Berenson – Arrival at the “Schiaparelli” fall-winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

36 / 40

Lee Pace – Arrival at the “Schiaparelli” fall-winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

37 / 40

Hunter Schafer – Arrival at the “Schiaparelli” fall-winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

38 / 40

Leonie Hanne – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

39 / 40

Lee Chae-rin – Arrival at the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 “Schiaparelli” fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

40 / 40

Chiara Ferragni – Arrival at the “Schiaparelli” fall-winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2022. © Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 35 4 minutes read

Related Articles

The best memes that Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley left us – Metro World News

45 seconds ago

Netflix, HBO Max and the franchise that is more alive than ever

12 mins ago

Fast X will surprise the fans of Fast and Furious

34 mins ago

Football Germany – Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern’s big lie

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button