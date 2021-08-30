Emma Watson unveiled her worst date with “a fat phobic”

In 2013 Emma Watson had a nightmare date with a fat phobic boy who claimed it was necessary to get away from all obese people.

Apparently, disgusting dates and indecent proposals do not just happen in everyday life to ordinary people but also to Hollywood stars. In 2013, for example, Emma Watson recounted a completely negative experience: “The worst date I’ve ever had was with a guy who told me we couldn’t keep friends with obese people. He thought physical appearance was enough to make people interesting or not. Obviously he was a fool. and, luckily, I realized it immediately! “.

In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, Emma Watson also gave her opinion on dating apps and said: “Dating apps are absolutely not for me. I am very lucky because I went to university and I have so many friends. With many of my friends, by the way, it did not go well but, despite that, we are still on excellent terms”.

Emma Watson is known for playing the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise and for collaborating with the likes of Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro Amenàbar, Greta Gerwig and Sofia Coppola. In 2015, Time magazine included her in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world and, in 2014, the actress received the BAFTA award as the best British artist of the year.