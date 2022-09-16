Emma Watson used to be ‘really upset’ with how Hemione Granger looked in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson has always had a close connection with her. Harry Potter character Hermione Granger. However, she was initially dissatisfied with how she looked on paper.

Later, his opinion changed, and as Watson grew older, he learned to appreciate Hermione’s appearance more.

Emma Watson once shared that she always identified with Hermione Granger

Watson has always felt that he was a lot like her. Harry Potter counterpart. Like the heroic wizard, Watson took pride in his education and enjoyed learning from a young age. This endeared her even more to Hermione, who was also portrayed as a passionate student at Hogwarts.

“I started to read Harry Potter when I was 8 years old, I really related to her,” Watson once told Paper (via Radio Times). “I was the girl in school whose hand went off to answer the questions. I really wanted to learn in an uncool way. In a super uncool way, actually.”

But at the beginning, the shining ring Star didn’t want the others to know how similar she was to Hermione. So much so that she lied in her previous interviews about her interests to tell others what she thought they would want to hear.

“At first I was really trying to say, ‘I’m not like Hermione. I like fashion and I’m so much cooler than her,’ and then I got to a place of acceptance. Actually, we have a lot in common. Obviously there are differences, but there are many ways in which I am very similar. And I stopped fighting it,” she added.

Emma Watson once shared that she would be ‘very angry’ with the way she was made to look in ‘Harry Potter’

Watson didn’t like everything about her. Harry Potter role when he began his journey as the character. In terms of his physical appearance, there were some liberties that he took issue with. But this was because she was still a bit worried about Hollywood beauty standards.

In time, however, Watson would get over those concerns and take on her appearance as Hermione.

“When I was 9 or 10 years old, I used to get really annoyed when they tried to make me look geeky, but now I love it,” he explained in a 2007 interview with parade (via People). “I think it’s a lot of pressure to be beautiful. Hermione doesn’t care how she looks at herself. She is a complete tomboy.”

For Watson, Hermione also offered an ideal role model for girls. Especially since the character was so different from other celebrities at the time.

“There are too many stupid girls in the media,” Watson said. “Hermione is not afraid to be smart. I think sometimes very smart girls get a little silly, and that’s bad.”

Emma Watson once shared that it was embarrassing to see herself in ‘Harry Potter’

Many fans saw the Beauty and the Beast actor grow and mature in the Harry Potter Movies. But Watson found it hard to watch herself during those formative years. The young actor admitted that sometimes he didn’t even look like the same person on paper.

“I look back at the early movies and I see that girl, and I know it’s me, but she seems like a different person,” she told Backstage. “It’s embarrassing to watch me go through the awkward stages of growing up – my hair was just huge! It’s been so long and it’s been so long that it seems like I don’t know her. But it’s interesting to see how the character has evolved and how much I’ve changed.”

