Emma Watson waits by phone for weeks after her ‘Harry Potter’ auditions

It’s fair to say that Emma Watson won something of a lottery when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. Although she had no professional acting credits, she somehow managed to beat out thousands of other girls for the part. However, the actress went through several rounds of grueling auditions before she found out that she had landed the part. And the waiting game was not easy for the then 9-year-old.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Hary Potter’ | Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emma Watson was obsessed with her audition for ‘Harry Potter’

From the moment Watson learned that the Harry Potter the books were being adapted for the big screen, she dreamed of playing Hermoine. Like the shining witch, Watson has an insatiable thirst for knowledge. So when the opportunity to audition for the character materialized, Watson took it very seriously. She spent entire days learning her lines.

“I got the part of Hermione in Harry Potter when I was nine years old and I loved learning my lines,” Watson revealed to W Magazine. “He was completely obsessed and would do it over and over and over again. Interestingly, in the first Harry Potter movie, if you look closely at some scenes, you can see me deliver Harry and Ron’s lines, as well as mine, because that’s just me. I was crazy.”

The movie star waited by the phone for updates on her audition for Hermione Granger.

Watson wasn’t just obsessed with learning her lines, she was also obsessed with staying up to date on the audition process itself. In fact, the Harry Potter the student sat by the phone waiting for news that she had gotten the part.

“I ended up auditioning eight times to get my part,” Watson shared. “I auditioned with maybe three or four different sets of Harrys. I would literally like to sit by the phone and wait for a phone call and sometimes it would take weeks. So I learned that if you’re waiting for something to come, it never comes. The phone call always came when he was away from home. Always.”

Watson’s parents were terrified that she was so interested in joining the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Naturally, Watson’s obsession worried his parents. They knew the odds of him getting the part were staggeringly low. However, Watson was single-minded in her quest to join the Harry Potter to emit. Although the noah The actress was raised by two lawyers, even her parents could not reason with her.

“Of course, all of this terrified my parents: There were literally thousands and thousands of girls going to audition, and my parents were anxious about what I would do if I didn’t make it,” Watson shared with Interview magazine. “They were trying to make me be realistic, but I had none of that. I was going to get that part.”

Ultimately, Watson’s obsession and determination served him well. She finally won the role of Hermione Granger. And while she considered leaving the Harry Potter franchise, eventually stood its ground on all eight movies.

