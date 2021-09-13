Emma Watson wanted to abandon Harry Potter

The eight Harry Potter films follow the trio of friends made up of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) ed Emma Watson (Hermione). Hogwats students meet in the first year and become inseparable, united by the misadventures and mysteries of the wizarding world. When it came time to make the sixth film, Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince, Emma Watson was tempted to abandon the role of Hermione.

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince

The sixth film in the saga conceived by JK Rowling is the last in which we see Harry and his classmates at school. Silent (Michael Gambon) convinces an old professor to return to resume the Potions chair, it is Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent). This character will prove crucial to better understand Voldemort’s choices (Ralph Fiennes). In fact, in this film we see several flashbacks in which Tom Riddle (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) studied at the school of magic and Slughorn was his favorite teacher.

Photo credit: from the web

Meanwhile, Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) is forced to follow the family’s choices and is given the task of killing Dumbledore. At the side of the boy with the task of protecting and teaching him, is Professor Snape (Alan Rickman) who is aware of the intentions. In this sixth film we officially discover what Horcruxes are, objects in which Voldemort has hidden pieces of his soul. We have already seen one of these in the second film: his diary, which is destroyed without fully understanding what it was hiding.

Harry and his friends are sixteen and in the film there are the first crushes and disappointments of love. Hermione and Ron become more than friends and Harry approaches Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright).

Was Emma Watson fed up with Hermione?

By the time the fifth film was finished, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had already signed up to shoot the sixth chapter, but Emma Watson hesitated. The 16-year-old actress was tired of being identified as Hermione, she wanted to try something else and apparently she told Warner Bros that no exorbitant pay would change her mind. Ron’s interpreter, in 2007, when the shooting of the sixth film had not yet started, said:

Loading... Advertisements

“Emma doesn’t want to do it anymore. She is tired of being known as ‘that girl from the Harry Potter movie’. On top of that, she was shocked by a fan who haunted her even at school. Daniel and I are quite distant from her at the moment. We don’t text or talk when we’re not shooting. “

– Rupert Grint

Photo credit: from the web

We know how it ended: Emma Watson is present in all the films of the saga and we cannot imagine what it would have been like to end without Hermione or with another actress to play her. Emma Watson decided to end the saga because: “the pros outweighed the cons”.

Follow us on social networks:

Facebook

Instagram

Adv