Entertainment

Emma Watson wanted to buy the house she rented but couldn’t

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Emma Watson is no stranger to money. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, and a host of other movies, the actor has an impressive net worth. But despite being worth a whopping $85 million, Watson is still a fairly conservative spender. In fact, his first car was a Toyota Prius, a vehicle that stands out for being economical and ecological. Watson’s biggest financial splurges appear to be in homes. Over the years, the actress and activist has spent quite a bit of money on housing for herself.

Emma Watson’s net worth was a mystery to her until she was 18 years old.

Perhaps the reason Watson has been so conservative is that for a long time she was unaware of her own wealth. Although she was making millions from her playing Hermione Granger, she didn’t come to grips with her own net worth until she was a legal adult. It was then that she knew how rich she was. But that didn’t inspire her to start spending quickly or recklessly.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why Chris Hemsworth Thought Ghostbusters Would End His Career

9 mins ago

Beyoncé’s new album due July 29

10 mins ago

Gavi, Messi, Pique… the strong words of Laporta during the general meeting

21 mins ago

This is what the real-life houses of the actors of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ look like

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button