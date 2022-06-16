Emma Watson wanted to buy the house she rented but couldn’t

Emma Watson is no stranger to money. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, and a host of other movies, the actor has an impressive net worth. But despite being worth a whopping $85 million, Watson is still a fairly conservative spender. In fact, his first car was a Toyota Prius, a vehicle that stands out for being economical and ecological. Watson’s biggest financial splurges appear to be in homes. Over the years, the actress and activist has spent quite a bit of money on housing for herself.

Emma Watson’s net worth was a mystery to her until she was 18 years old.

Perhaps the reason Watson has been so conservative is that for a long time she was unaware of her own wealth. Although she was making millions from her playing Hermione Granger, she didn’t come to grips with her own net worth until she was a legal adult. It was then that she knew how rich she was. But that didn’t inspire her to start spending quickly or recklessly.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star couldn’t buy the house she fell in love with

“My dad told me when I turned 18,” Watson told GQ UK upon learning of her incredible net worth. “I haven’t done anything decadent or crazy with my money,” the actor revealed. “You look at me pleadingly, you say, ‘Please tell me you’ve done something, please tell me you’re not totally boring and responsible.'”

Watson may not have bought an ice cream truck like her Harry Potter co-star, but he used some of his money on a house he loved. However, she was unable to purchase it directly. “The truth is I rent a house in London,” Watson explained. “It was the house I fell in love with, and they didn’t want to sell it to me.”

Watson bought his house without even seeing it in person

But the London house that Watson loved would not be the last house owned. “I rented in New York when I was there,” added the actor. Finally, Watson was able to buy a house outright. Vanity Fair reported that the actress used her impressive net worth to buy a house without even seeing it in real life. Apparently, one feature made the actor eager to sign on the dotted line.

So what was the coveted feature that Watson had to have? The house he bought had a paparazzi-proof driveway. For someone who has been dodging the paparazzi since he was 9 years old, it’s understandable why the actor was so keen to buy a house that he would keep celebrity-obsessed photographers away. And while most people couldn’t afford to buy a house, Watson’s net worth allowed him to do so. It seems that the purchase was worth it for the actor. As Watson said: “Privacy, to me, is not an abstract idea.”

