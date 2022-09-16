Emma Watson Was ‘Really Upset’ About Hemione Granger’s ‘Harry Potter’ Appearance

Emma Watson has always had a close bond with her Harry Potter character of Hermione Granger. However, at first she was unhappy with the way she was set up to play the role.

His opinion later changed, and as he got older, Watson learned to appreciate Hermione’s appearance more.

Emma Watson once shared that she always identified with Hermione Granger

Watson always felt she looked a lot like him Harry Potter counterpart. Like the heroic wizard, Watson took great pride in her upbringing and enjoyed learning from an early age. This made her even more dear to Hermione, who was also described as an avid student at Hogwarts.

“I started reading Harry Potter when I was 8 – I really identified with her,” Watson once told Paper (via RadioTimes). “I was the girl at school whose hand went up to answer questions. I was really keen to learn in an uncool way. In a super uncool way, actually.

But at first, The bling ring The star didn’t want others to know how much she looked like Hermione. So much so that she lied in her previous interviews about her interests to tell others what she thought they would want to hear.

“At first I was really trying to say, ‘I’m not like Hermione. I’m into fashion and I’m much cooler than her,” then I came to a place of acceptance. In fact, we have a lot in common. There are obviously differences, but there are a lot of ways that I’m very similar. And I stopped fighting against it,” she added.

Emma Watson once shared that she would be ‘really upset’ at how she was made to look like ‘Harry Potter’

Watson didn’t like everything about her Harry Potter role when she began her journey as a character. When it came to her physical appearance, there were certain liberties that she took issues with. But that was because she was still slightly preoccupied with Hollywood standards of beauty.

Over time, however, Watson would grow out of these preoccupations and adopt her appearance as Hermione.

“When I was 9 or 10, I was really upset when they tried to pass me off as a geek, but now I love it,” she explained in a 2007 interview with Parade (via People). “I find it’s so much pressure to be beautiful. Hermione doesn’t care about her appearance. He’s a real tomboy.

For Watson, Hermione also provided an ideal role model for young girls. Especially since the character was so different from other celebrities of the time.

“There are too many stupid girls in the media,” Watson said. “Hermione isn’t afraid to be smart. I think sometimes really smart girls get a little dull, and that’s bad.

Emma Watson once shared that it was embarrassing to watch herself in ‘Harry Potter’

Many fans watched the The beauty and the Beast actor grow and mature in the Harry Potter movies. But Watson struggled to look at himself during those formative years. The young actress admitted that sometimes she didn’t even look like the same person in the role.

“I watch the early movies and I see this little girl — and I know it’s me, but it seems like a different person,” she told Backstage. “It’s embarrassing to watch me go through the tough stages of growing out – my hair was just huge! So much time has passed and so many things have happened that it seems I don’t know her. But it’s interesting to see how the character has evolved and how much I’ve changed.

