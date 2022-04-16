Emma Watson was signed by Disney Plus for her new Turkish series

british actress Emma Watson took a turn in her career and is that from ‘Beauty in The Beast’ she will now be part of the Disney+ ‘Atatürk’ series that brings great personalities from the world of entertainment. Therefore, the cast will be made up of Hollywood actors.

The interpreter of the character Germione Grange will work together with the actor Aras Bulutwho said he felt grateful for working with this actress.

So far, the character that the actress will have has not been revealed.

Hans Zimmer considered one of the best in his branch and recognized for ‘The Lion King’ (1994) and ”Dune’ (2021), will be in charge of the soundtrack in this bioseries. In addition, after the two aforementioned films, he was recognized by the Academy and for this reason his work was highlighted twice with the statuettes.

The Disney Plus streaming service will arrive on June 14 to work. According to the Ottoman media, they are betting on international production, a clear sign of the victory that has been achieved by having the ingenuity of Turkish projects hand in hand and the merger with Hollywood.

At first they were thinking of making a movie. However, they changed their minds by announcing that it will be a six-part bioseries. The Turkish actor thanked for the role that he had and that is that he will play Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Step of Aras Bulut for the performance

Bulut has participated in major productions such as ‘Ada Masali’, ‘Fugitive’, ‘Cukur’, while he is well remembered for ‘Miracle in cell 7’, a film that tells the love story of a father who suffers from mental problems and is blamed for having killed a little girl. Then the film takes an unexpected turn because they manage to understand that ‘Memo’ is innocent and they find all the measures for him to be released.

The film in which the actor of Turkish origin participated was nominated in the category of ‘best international film’.

