Emma Watson was ‘so stressed and anxious’ about turning 30

Emma Watson has certainly led an interesting life. At age 9, she won the proverbial lottery when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. This experience led the actor to leave home at 11 to promote the films. Because her parents did not accompany her, Watson took it upon herself to take care of herself. Therefore, she developed maturity and agency at a very young age.

Emma Watson | Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson was a serious girl like her ‘Harry Potter’ character, Hermione Granger

Like her most famous character, Watson describes herself as a very sensible and practical girl. In an interview with W Magazine, Watson recalled being less than enthusiastic about the things her classmates were excited about. “I was always a very serious kid,” she admitted. “I remember being like 13 and girls were like, ‘Felicity is going to kiss Ben on the school grounds.’ It’s amazing that I had friends because I was… I just remember saying ‘Well, that’s stupid. He’s too young to mean anything. He doesn’t love her, and that’s just a waste of time.

The movie star was never in a hurry to grow up.

Continuing, the Lsmall women alum shared that even though she was more of an adult mindset as a child, she wasn’t too eager to get older. “As if drinking, being sexy or smoking never had any appeal or excitement for me,” Watson revealed. “I only wanted to wear a sports bra until I was 22 years old. I couldn’t care less. So I guess I’ve never been in a terrible rush to grow up or be seen as a woman.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/EUAVH2od-A0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Started Thinking About Her Parenting Style After 1 Movie

Although Watson was in no hurry to grow up, he also had no regrets about aging. She didn’t make a big deal out of traditional historical years. However, all that changed when she hit her 30s. noah The actor explained that initially he did not know what the problem was, but that everything changed when she herself turned 30.

Turning 30 really scared the actor

“I was like, ‘Why is everyone making such a fuss about turning 30? This is no big deal…’ It goes to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious,’” Watson shared with British Vogue. But what specifically triggered Watson’s anxiety? He explained that he had so many ideas of what life was supposed to be like for him at 30 and that they were difficult to reconcile.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/cQynYGDpyiw?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson had to remind herself to keep acting after Rupert Grint wowed her

Why Watson was stressed about the historical era

“I realize it’s because all of a sudden there’s a bloody influx of subliminal messages,” Watson explained. “If you haven’t built a house, if you don’t have a husband, if you don’t have a baby, and you’re turning 30, and you’re not in an incredibly safe and stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out…there’s a incredible amount of anxiety.”

We’re sure plenty of Watson fans can relate to his sentiments. Hopefully, now that she’s 32, she’s found ways to deal with the anxiety of aging.

RELATED: Emma Watson Remembers the Worst Part of Filming the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies