Emma Watson was ‘so stressed and anxious’ about turning 30

Emma Watson has certainly led an interesting life. At age 9, she won the proverbial lottery when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. This experience led the actor to leave home at 11 to promote the films. Because her parents did not accompany her, Watson took it upon herself to take care of herself. Therefore, she developed maturity and agency at a very young age.

Emma Watson was a serious girl like her ‘Harry Potter’ character, Hermione Granger

Like her most famous character, Watson describes herself as a very sensible and practical girl. In an interview with W Magazine, Watson recalled being less than enthusiastic about the things her classmates were excited about. “I was always a very serious kid,” she admitted. “I remember being like 13 and girls were like, ‘Felicity is going to kiss Ben on the school grounds.’ It’s amazing that I had friends because I was… I just remember saying ‘Well, that’s stupid. He’s too young to mean anything. He doesn’t love her, and that’s just a waste of time.

