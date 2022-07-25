Emma Watson ‘Watched the Kardashians Hours’; here’s why

ads

Emma Watson has always had a ton in common with her most famous character, Hermione Granger. Like the Shining Witch, Watson is smart, educated, and always does her homework. Playing Hermione has also made Watson a household name and an in-demand actor. This means she rarely has to audition for roles. Instead, they are offered to him. However, Watson had to fight for some roles. by Sofia Coppola The bling ring was definitely one of those roles.

Emma Watson was a fan of director Sofia Coppola before working with her

Watson admits she was a fan of Coppola’s work long before she worked with the director. Eventually, she had the opportunity to meet Coppola and learned that she was working on The bling ring. Immediately the Harry Potter alum was interested in portraying Nicki in the film. However, she wasn’t the only actress interested in the role. So, Watson pulled out all the stops to make her audition stand out from the crowd.

How the ‘Harry Potter’ Alum Prepared for His Role in ‘The Bling Ring’

To prepare for her audition, Watson really got into Nicki’s character. She even used a ton of bronzer and self-tanner to look the part. But even after winning the role, the Noah The actor continued to invest tons of time and energy into making the character the best it could be. One element Watson was keen to nail was his character’s accent, which was a world away from his own. While developing the accent, she watched tons of reality TV, namely Keeping Standing with the Kardashianswho followed the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“I watched hours of The Kardashiansand simple life, and The hills, then I also worked with a dialect coach,” Watson told NPR. “That was part of what was so fun for me – not just the accent, but also the way of speaking is so different. It’s much more nasal and much more pronounced.

Watching The Kardashians Helped Watson Master the Calabasas Accent

Watson’s hard work certainly seemed to pay off. In the aforementioned interview, Coppola shared that she was blown away by Watson’s commitment to nailing Nicki’s voice. “I was so impressed that Emma didn’t just do a California accent; that she got very specific with the Calabasas accent,” Coppola explained. “All Californians were really blown away. »

Of course, watching reality TV and working with a voice coach wasn’t the only way Watson prepared for his role in The bling ring. She also kept journals that she wrote from Nicki’s perspective. She even created profiles on the Internet for her character. It helped her get into the mindset of the character she was playing, loosely based on a real person.

Watson created a Tumblr page for her character, Nicki

“Sofia really encourages improvisation, which meant I also had to think like the character,” Watson said. “That was the point of journaling, not just memorizing the lines; think like Nicki. I blogged as Nicki, with a Tumblr page. He had a pink leopard skin bottom and tons of shoes.

Clearly, Watson did everything she could to make sure her performance in The bling ring was his best. We’re sure her loyal fans are interested in seeing which character she’ll take on next.

