Emma Watson wears a tuxedo for women in autumn 2022 trend

The activist and actress, Emma Watson, began a new facet of her career as a director in a series of shorts with the luxury firm. In addition to ruling behind the scenes, she is also the new face of Prada Beauty and her new fragrance: Prada Paradoxe. To celebrate the launch of perfume for women, chose a tuxedo for women in the fall 2022 trend. Composed of a classic white button-down shirt, a long jacket with shoulder pads, high waist pants and a black tie, the firm put its own spin on the classic that they also reinvented at Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Haute Couture 2022 Collection, Alexandre Vauthier. Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier / Alessandro-Lucioni / Gorunway Haute Couture Collection 2022, Dior. Courtesy of Dior / Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway

Although a few weeks ago he surprised the whole world with the Pixie haircut that he immortalized as a beauty icon in 2013, at this point, it has grown. Now, she wears her brown hair with layers and a curtain bangs, contrasting with the images of the firm’s campaign. With a discreet make-up and metallic shadows on her eyes, the Harry Potter actress gives style chairs for an evening event.