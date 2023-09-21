Emma Watson wears a white shirt, skirt and white heels

Although Prada had not yet shown its new collection in Milan, actress emma watson She decided to go out and support this Italian brand (already) by doing what she does best: by wearing one of its incredible looks.

english actress, Who recently debuted as a director, making a fashion film for the ‘Paradox’ fragrance (also by Prada), arrived in the Italian fashion capital with a look that left us in suspense, waiting to find out Doing what Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons had come up with. For this season.

Emma Watson’s white shirt and skirt look in Milan

Emma WatsonA graduate of Brown University, with a degree in English Literature, she seems to represent the ‘Ivy League’ (that group of highly prestigious American universities) style very well and is a worthy tribute to her alma mater with this ‘preppy’ Becomes a representative. Dress.’

actress of harry potter wearing a white button up shirt, which she left open at the top, showing just a little bit of cleavage. The shirt was inside a navy blue miniskirt with two columns of gold buttons.

over the shoulders, Emma Watson She was wearing a white, turtleneck knitted sweater, and although there are a million ways to wear it warm sweaterThe actress chose to wear it on her shoulders, as only good students and elegant women do.

continue with the palette neutral colorThe actress and activist She paired her stilettos with goodie bags, The white patent leather, pointed-toe boots featured a sweet textile bow next to the Italian brand’s famous inverted triangle logo.

in this occasion Emma Watson She replaced her sturdy backpack with a beautiful white mini bag, the ‘Arc’ model, whose gold hardware perfectly matched the buttons of her skirt.

But the sweetest touch of all was my beloved emma watson bitchWhose name is Sofia and whom he adopted while spending time in Mexico last year. The pup “looks like an angel, but he’s a dog,” Watson wrote on Instagram. And we couldn’t agree more.

