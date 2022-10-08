Emma Watson went from a 30,000 car, to this…

Emma Watson is one of the most renowned actresses today. After her incredible success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, the young woman was filled with money. Swipe and find out about her latest acquisition from the actress!

September 12, 2022 6:15 p.m.

Emma Watson is a British actress, model and activist born in France, known mainly for having played the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film saga.. At just 11 years old, she rose to fame acting in this captivating saga, a role that she performed successfully for more than ten years and which led her to be one of the main acting figures worldwide.

From there his life changed completely. Fame knocked on her door, as new movies were filmed the recognition increased and the money grew. In this course from adolescence to adulthood, Emma drove a simple Toyota Prius, a car valued at $30,000.. Years passed and his pockets and fame were increasing, so he made him change this vehicle for an amazing Cadillac Escalade.

This amazing vehicle has a 6.2-liter engine with eight cylinders in V, selective cylinder deactivation and twin turbo that delivers an output of 426 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 180 km/h.. Not huge speed numbers, it’s clearly chosen for its aesthetic beauty and large space.

The Cadillac Escalade is built on a platform of beams and crossmembers. For this reason, its dynamic behavior and weight is one of the highest in its segment. Depending on the version chosen, its cabin is approved to accommodate from two to eight occupants. The load capacity of its trunk rises from 1,113 liters of the version with five seats to 3,424 liters occupying only the two front seats.

ANDmma Watson started with an earthly car of 30,000 dollars and ended with a car of 95,000, but of course, if only with Harry Potter she billed 70 million dollars. That vehicle is a return compared to what was won in the saga. And that his acting career still has a lot to give given his youth. What will be your next automotive level? At Tork we will be on the lookout to tell you.