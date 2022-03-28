Emma Watson: What car can not be absent in your luxury garage

In any luxury garage a Lamborghini cannot be missing, however in Emma Watson’s collection there is none, why does she not own a Lamborghini?

The actress, Emma Watson She is known for being one of the protagonists in Harry PotterHowever, he has a car side and his passion is cars. Tork did some research on the cars he has in his garage.

But What car can not miss in your collection? A symbol of speed and sportsmanship is the brand Lamborghini, the Italian brand par excellence. in the garage of Watson you can find classic and sports cars.

The model Fan, without a doubt it is a sports car with the characteristic Italian touch. This car is famous for being the successor of the model gallant and the legendary Lamborghini Devil.

This car has a motorization that impresses any lover of exclusive vehicles, it has a rear engine V 12 which is powered by two turbos. The power is 770 horsepower. The compact body at the front is not just a design issue, but its engine is very large and needs space for proper cooling.

Acceleration is one of the positive points of this car, it achieves 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds and the maximum speed is 350 kilometers per hour. The features are fantastic, how much does Watson have to pay to buy this car? The value 445 thousand euros. Watson’s estate is greater than this amount, so he can acquire it if he wishes.