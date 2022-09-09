Emma Watson: Who have been her partners

Emma Watson has given love a new chance after two years of being single, the ‘Harry Potter’ actress has been seen with Brandon Green, the son of Sir Philip Greenin a sweet moment of romance while enjoying a vacation in Venice holding hands and about to board a boat to tour the city.

Although neither of them has confirmed anything so far, the photographs that are already circulating on the network show that there is something between them beyond friendship and would confirm the suspicions of every potterhead that began in September 2021 when they were seen getting off a helicopter. in Battersea, London.

Who is Brandon Green, Emma Watson’s new boyfriend?

The new romance of the actress, 32, has been a bit controversial, because He is the son of the millionaire former owner of Topshop.a fast fashion empire and as you may know, Watson is an environmental activist and has even been present at the Climate Change Summit.

However, Green seems to have swum against his father and shares Watson’s concern about global warming, so it’s likely that this was what brought them together.

“Green is very interested in protecting biodiversity and saving the oceans,” a source told the Daily Mail. In addition, this same informant revealed that he constantly collaborates with the charitable foundation of Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene.

Also participate in galas and charities that help the planet and he is an active person in cleaning beaches, as well as passionate about the world of fitness.

So both have more in common than it seems at first glance.

​

Emma Watson’s ex boyfriends list

Though The ‘Little Women’ actress is jealous of her privacy and has tried to hide his relationships, paparazzi and showbiz reporters have been quite adept at uncovering his love life.

The activist has dated characters from the media and others not so much, she has had fleeting relationships and other more lasting ones. Here is a count of these.

Leo Robinton

Watson was dating the businessman before the pandemic, however it all ended two years ago.

Chord Overstreet

Earlier in 2018 there was talk of a rapprochement with Robert Pattinson after they presented an award at the Golden Globes, but that was quickly scrapped after she was spotted with ‘Glee’ actor Chord Overstreet.

William ‘Mack’ Knight

The actress and the Silicon Valley manager had a relationship that lasted from 2015 to 2017, and although they never confirmed their courtship, both were captured on more than one occasion.

Roberto Aguirre

In 2015, Watson had a fleeting relationship with the Mexican, with whom it is said they began to be together after meeting on the set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

matthew janney

The actress also dated the Oxford rugby player, however their relationship did not last long either and it all ended before their first anniversary in 2014.

Will Adamowicz

Another of the activist’s longest-lasting relationships was this. They met at Oxford University in 2011 and dated until 2013.

Johnny Simmons

A month before starting his courtship with Adamowicz, Watson also had a fleeting relationship, of just three months, with this actor.

George Craig

In the summer of 2010 Watson dated British actor and singer George Craig of the defunct band One Night Only; It was one of the most notorious of that time.

Jay Barrymore

The first relationship known to the ‘Harry Potter’ actress is with this Briton, with whom she dated from August 2008 to March 2009, although due to her innumerable commitments they decided to end their courtship.