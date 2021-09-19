Emma Watson: who is Leo Robinton, her boyfriend

He’s a businessman, he’s 30, he’s from California and he’s very, very reserved. This for now is what we know about Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s boyfriend. They had spotted them together and in intimate attitudes in October about a year ago at Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill, then nothing more for a few months. Meanwhile, there was some gossip about a more than affectionate friendship between Emma and Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga, of which she had admitted she fell in love as a child on the set. Wrong! In April 2020 the couple Emma + Leo reappears, it is the Daily Mail to talk about it. And things seem to get more serious. The actress of Little Women – who seems really in love with her business man – must have just forgotten all those declarations of her about happy “singleness”.

Privacy seems to be a real priority for them. No Leo Robinton debut on Emma Watson’s Instagram account yet. Not only that: think that since their relationship has become more serious, he has deleted all his social networks starting from Instagram.

It is therefore really difficult to find images that portray them together. The ones you see are from these days, in London. We found them on Instagram, but not on their official accounts and they portray them in a very winter look: anthracite maxi coat, boots, checked trousers, turtleneck and hat for her. For him: a brown printed overcoat, a white ribbed sweater, black trousers and boots.

Do you want to know some other news that we found by sifting the web? Leo has a twin brother named Archer, another older brother and two sisters. Until last June he worked in a cannabis company (legal in America). We don’t know much else except that Leo seems to have already been officially introduced to Emma’s family. A great start!