Emma Watson: who is she and what does Brandon Green, her new billionaire boyfriend do?

Emma Watson Apparently she has a new partner and her followers have gone crazy seeing her so excited and in love. Is about Brandon Green, a young billionaire which has become the envy of millions. Who is he and what does he do?

The name of the famous actress of the saga Harry Potter It has become a trend again in recent days not because of new projects, but because paparazzi captured her walking very well accompanied through the streets of Venice, Italy. She has not confirmed that it is her official boyfriend, but it seems that she is judging by the attitude of both. Could it be that love returned to his life? The media, fans and even close people assure that this is the case.

The 32-year-old actress who gave life to Hermione Granger decided to spend a vacation in the European country with which she is said to be her new sentimental partner.

Who is Brandon Green, the alleged new boyfriend of Emma Watson

Emma Watson was first seen with Brandon Green in September last year when they stepped out of a helicopter together in Battersea, London. They kept a low profile since they were found on that occasion and saw each other privately.

They were seen together again traveling to Venice, Italy, where the Harry Potter actress looked beautiful in classic dresses, one red and one blue, perfect for the place. She currently has short hair, added dark glasses and low sandals. It seems that they no longer fear being seen together in public because they were holding hands. Her companion wore a pink shirt, black pants and shoes of the same color, as well as a blue tshirt the next day.

Brandon Green is a handsome young billionaire son of the controversial English fashion tycoon Sir Phillip Green. Unlike his father, he has decided to move away from luxury and is focused on projects very similar to the profile of Emma Watson, which is why they are said to be a great complement. They are both interested in caring for the environment. According to the Daily Mail medium, the couple is trying to unite their ideas and interests to make big actions.

Brandon Green has focused above all on the care and recovery of the seas, is present at galas and events of charities that help the planet, in addition to doing charity work with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation. He loves to exercise and stays fit with a healthy lifestyle.

Many have said that Brandon Green is physically quite similar to Leo Robinton, former partner of Emma Watson with whom he had a romantic relationship for two years.

Recommended Video: Madonna congratulates her twins