Emma Watson: Who is the actress’s millionaire boyfriend? | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

The artist was captured with the heir to a major UK company

Emma Watson achieved worldwide fame thanks to her participation in the ‘Harry Potter’ sagawhere he was in charge of giving life to the character of Hermione Granger and although I continue in the film industry after the conclusion of the popular franchise, In recent years, she has stayed away from the spotlight..

Everything seems to indicate that the actress has decided to focus on her role as an activistusing her popularity to help others, generating great intrigue among her followers who wonder if they will see her again in another project.

Who is Emma Watson’s millionaire boyfriend?

In recent days, a series of photographs came to light in which you can see the protagonist of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ holding hands with a young man on the streets of Italywhich according to several international portals, It’s about your new partner.

According to Daily Mailthe Emma Watson’s boyfriend’s name is Brandon Greena man who despite driving a low profile is a millionaire thanks to the fortune of his father, the businessman Philip Greenpresident of a clothing company with a value of around £910 million.

Since when are Emma Watson and Brandon Green dating?

The young man is 28 years oldis the youngest of his family and speculates that their romance with the star ‘Little Women’ started in september last year when they were seen together in London.

Emma Watson has stayed away from acting for a few years Getty Images

People say that both share tasks that aim to combat climate changea situation that has led them to spend too much time together so that their relationship could move forward on the right track, however, the romance has not been confirmed or denied by any of those involved so far.