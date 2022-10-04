Emma Watson: Who is the lucky winner who shares the life of the beautiful actress?

Facebook

If she knows how to be known thanks to her role of Hermione in the Harry Potter saga at the cinema, she has confirmed her status as a professional and talented actress thanks to her role as Belle in the adaptation of the Disney cartoon Beauty and the Beast . If fans know almost everything about her biography in general and her filmography in particular, the life of the young actress born on April 15, 1990 remains a great mystery for her fans. So Emma Watson would be in a relationship with whom? We tell you everything.

Emma Watson single again

Movie star Emma Watson, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, would have been in a relationship in 2019 with Leo Robinton. The latter is a Californian entrepreneur who would have married the young actress in 2019. If no official announcement has been made, it is simply because the latter makes it a point of honor to keep her life private. The two lovers have still been seen together on several occasions. But unfortunately, the couple would have ended their relationship in 2021. A relative of the actress has also confirmed this news to DailyMail magazine as reported by these few lines from cosmopolitan.fr.

Rumors of a relationship with Tom Felton

On the occasion of the reunion of the actors during a meeting of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson and Tom Felton shared with great humor and nostalgia, the love they had had to feel the for each other at a time. Which did not fail to react to the fans who are convinced that the two actors will form a very beautiful couple. But Emma Watson wanted to clarify things by explaining that she saw her relationship with Tom Felton as kinship, as cosmopolitan.fr still indicates. Emma Watson is therefore single again and therefore a heart to take. Fans are still convinced that they will be a good couple since Tom’s love situation so far is unknown to the general public.