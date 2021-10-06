Emma Watson, who is the star of Beauty and the Beast: age, photos, private life. The actress became famous for playing the role of Hermione in the Harry Potter saga.





She was born in Paris in 1990 Emma Watson and today she is an actress recognized and famous all over the world for having interpreted highly successful films in recent years.

Emma Watson: the stages of the professional career

Of French origins, Emma Watson lives in her country of origin only until the age of 5, to later move to England and precisely to Oxford. Her parents are both lawyers but she decides to pursue her passion and graduates in English Literature. Her first audition takes place at the age of only 9 and at 11 she plays the role that will give her the greatest popularity, namely that of Hermione Granger in the highly successful saga of Harry Potter, based on the works of JK Rowling. The actress played that role from 2001 to 2011. Watson was later part of the cast of Ballet Shoes, a film for British television.

He also starred in 2011 in Marilyn, directed by Simon Curtis, the following year in We are infinite by Stephen Chbosky and in 2013 in Let’s get it over with by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and in Bling Ring by Sofia Coppola. In 2014 we see her in the cast of Noah by Darren Aronofsky and the following year in Regression by Alejandro Amenábar. 2017 is the year she plays the lead role of Belle in the Disney movie The beauty and the Beast and in the same year he is the protagonist of The Circle alongside Tom Hanks. In 2019 she interprets the role of Meg in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig

Private life

Emma is very reserved regarding her private life and has repeatedly declared her interest in people far from the world of the star system, such as her first love, at the age of 17, Tom Ducker, a rugby player. Several romantic relationships have been attributed to her. Among which the one with Francis Boulle, Rafael Cebrian, George Craig, Will Adamowicz and Chord Overstreet.

The actress has two younger brothers, Alex and Toby, and twin sisters Lucy and Nina.

