Emma Watson will play pickleball with other stars at the Colbert Cup.

Emma Watson will participate in a pickleball tournament organized by host Stephen Colbert, along with 15 other stars. Here are the other celebrities who will participate: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus);

Max Greenfield (New Girl);

Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan;

Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0);

Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin);

Tig Notaro;

Paul Scheer (The League);

Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution);

Luis Guzman;

June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie);

Country musicians Jimmie Allen and Dierks Bentley;

singer Kelly Rowland

will ferrell

Former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

“If you love pickleball and you love celebrities and you love helping people, you’re going to love watching these celebrities help others by playing pickleball,” Colbert said in a statement.

According to PrimeTimer, “Pickled” premieres Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Emma Watson said goodbye to Hagrid.

After learning of Robbie Coltrane’s passing on Friday, Emma Watson, who co-starred with him in the acclaimed Harry Potter series, shared a farewell message.

“Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate to me, child and adult.

His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant – he could fill any space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever have the opportunity to be as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise you I will do it in your name and in your memory.

Know how much I adore and admire you. I will really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were for us. There was no better Hagrid.

Thanks to you, it was a joy to be Hermione,” Watson wrote on Instagram.