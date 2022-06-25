Emma Watson Will Return In New Harry Potter Project Only If JK Rowling Isn’t Involved

Rumor: Emma Watson will return in new Harry Potter project only if JK Rowling doesn’t get involved

The movies of Harry Potter They stand out for forming one of the most successful franchises that have been seen on the big screen. Written by JK Rowling, the young wizard’s novels have gone around the world and fueled a multi-million dollar IP with no end in sight. The rumors about a new Harry Potter movie are not few and it is something that fans definitely want to see. New information from Giant Freakin Robot He maintains that Emma Watson would be willing to return as Hermione Granger only if the British writer does not get involved in the project.

Watson She rose to international fame thanks to her role as the talented little magician, a role that came to her without any film experience but which has made her one of England’s biggest icons in recent years. Hermione Granger came and stayed in the hearts of fans forever, especially after that happy ending in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II (96%) over ten years ago.

According to a source close to Watson Already Giant Freakin Robotthe 32-year-old actress could return to the Harry Potter franchise in a new project, but with JK Rowling completely out of it. The medium maintains that emma He prefers not to enter into labor relations with the author after the last two years in which he has been starring in all kinds of scandals, with special emphasis on his transphobic opinions published in June 2020 and which have earned him the rejection of social networks. On the other hand, there are those who criticize Watson for not being “grateful enough” with JK for his successful career as an interpreter.

Fans agree that some kind of adaptation should come in the future for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a play that has had numerous adaptations and works as a direct sequel to the novels, although several years later. Some have criticized the quality of this story, but there is no denying that the actors in the movies are getting older and could return at any moment to once again take on the characters that saw them grow up.

JK Rowling did not appear in the HBO Max special released a few months ago, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (77%), a television event that brought us back to the most important stars of the saga to talk about the time that has passed and the experiences that they shared during the set so many years ago. Rowling had a very brief appearance in the material but through a video recorded in 2019, so she was not directly involved in the project.

Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore (50%) is the most recent production linked to the Wizarding World, a direct sequel to Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald (48%), with a script written by Rowling. The new installment had things quite difficult at the time, because in addition to the writer’s tweets, she faced the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard scandal; Warner Bros. was forced to fire the actor and replace him with Mads Mikkelsen, drawing the ire of many of his fans but perhaps saving the film from certain failure. The film finally hit the box office on April 8th and grossed $401 million worldwide, a fairly average figure. It is now available on the HBO Max platform.

