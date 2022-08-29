Emma Watson with casual plank skirt outfit

The talented Emma Watson has always distinguished herself by showing off her beauty without exaggeration, so it is common to see her in casual outfits that highlight her charms. Today she shared a photo in which she poses with a plank skirt and a top that left a lot in the air.

The Harry Potter actress always gives a lot to talk about with each of the publications in her networksand this time she wore a casual outfit that consisted of a pleated top that revealed her tiny waist and slim figure.

She combined this garment with a plank skirt that fit the perfectionto which she added a thick belt to mark her waist, but in addition to the cute and fresh outfit she wore, this photograph conveys the beauty, simplicity and essence of the beautiful Emma Watson.

A free woman, hard-working and very successful, who in this photo session let her hair play with the air, in addition to that side-to-side smile that characterizes her so much. Her porcelain skin was also a standout aspect of this beautiful image.

This photograph is part of a celebration for her debut as a producer of the new Prada campaign, in which she promotes Prada Paradoxe, a new perfume from this great brand. It is also part of the fall winter cover of Wonderland magazine.

If we go two posts back from this day, we see Emma Watson show off each of her facial freckles and show off her beauty, since she also appears with a crown of braids and different flowers that elevate this group of images.

Post to which you added an emotional message

I’ll be here until this shoot is iconic! Emma Watson promised her on the set of her Wonderland cover photo. A comment that speaks volumes to the hard-working and dedicated nature of the 32-year-old who spent eight hours on our cover photo.

So far, this is the only news that this talented woman has shared on her social networks, but surely in later days she will continue to share more details of her achievement with Prada, in addition to the impact of her beauty on the cover of the wonderland magazine.

