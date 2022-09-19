Emma Watson with the ideal low bun for girls with short hair

Suspicions confirmed: the ‘bob’ continues to lead the list of trends in haircuts this fall and, again, deserves our full attention. Not only this but, in general, the ‘mini’ and ‘midi’ manes they are the favorites of the season and the least we can do, if you are thinking about a change of look, is to propose hairstyles for short hair so you can get the most out of it.

In this sense, we love to look at our reference ‘celebrities’. ‘Celebrities’ who, like Emma Watson, have been champions of the melenitas for some time and whose criteria we adore 100%. On this occasion, the ‘Harry Potter’ actress complemented a bridal-inspired design with which she is already one of autumn’s trendiest bows. If you also have a ‘bob’ (or ‘pixi’, or ‘clavicut’…), you have to take note of the polished updo that the actress wears to a party but that you can wear every day and on any occasion.

Emma Watson’s side parted low bun that is ideal for girls with short hair

Let’s debunk the myth once and for all: the prettiest updos and hairstyles They’re not just for long-haired girls. Although it is true that they find it easier to prepare them, the truth is that there are endless trending hairstyles perfectly compatible with shorter hair. One of them, which in fact comes back stomping, is the low bun. Bow that, this autumn 2022, is worn well polished, with shiny effect and even with the side parting more fashionable many years later.

ANDEmma Watson’s low bun It’s as easy to make as it looks. If you look closely, the updo itself is messy type and therefore does not require great technical skills. The area where you will have to work a little more is at the top. However, it is still very easy. We explain the step by step and, below, the ideal products to achieve it.

Make a side part like Emma Watson’s (or in the center, as you prefer). Comb your hair very well and add a gloss finish spray. This will not only achieve the effect of the actress’s hair, but it will also help you get rid of frizz and neatly collect each hair. Once you have it very well disentangled and loaded with spray, you will resort to a special polishing brush. This reinforces the functions of the mentioned spray. Also use it to finish securing your ‘messy’ bun. Said bun, as you see in the emma watson hairstyle, is nothing more than a twisted and subject to the ‘effortless’ style. For this, we recommend hook hair tiesthe favorites in beauty salons.

‘Et voila’. As you can see, it couldn’t be easier and, in addition, super flattering. PS: If you have given in to a trend fringe, you have to know that the buns that have him They are also ideal, especially with a side parting like the actress’s. Here are three examples of the products mentioned in the text.

