Emma Watson wore a beautiful lace dress at Wimbledon

Emma Watson She’s a proponent of sustainable fashion, so it’s no surprise that she decided to re-wear a dress from her red carpet collection for a rare public appearance. Wimbledon Women’s Final. The actress totally sticks to the Wimbledon white suit theme An ivory lace minidress by Oscar de la Renta With whom she first appeared in 2017. Emma has been a fan of the New York brand throughout her career; Check out the fringed gray dress chosen from her atelier for the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II.

How to wear a lace dress with heeled sandals like Emma Watson?

Emma Watson.Getty Images.

In this occasion, The actress who brought life to Hermione Granger in Harry Potter Worn the impressive Oscar de la Renta creation to dazzle in the Wimbledon stands, giving a lesson in effortless elegance, teamed the dress with black heels and a bag of the same colour, adding points of elegance to her look And, left everything prominent to the memorable outfit.

Why is this dress so special to Emma Watson?

She created The Press Tour Instagram account (now inactive) to document her conscious fashion choices while promoting Beauty and the Beast and to introduce her followers to her favorite ethical brands. She wore this special minidress to a press conference in Los Angeles, explaining that she — along with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray — chose it for its incredible craftsmanship and the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact Was.