Emma Watson wore a black blazer and a white Alexander McQueen dress

Emma Watson she is quite a master in the art of walking, posing and, of course, preparing to the Red carpet. Therefore, in the impeccable styling with which he has attended the dinner Caring for Womenan event organized by Kering Foundation to fight against gender violence, not a single detail is left to chance.

The protagonist of Little Women, Emma Watson, He attended with an elegant look like the ones he usually wears, but this does not mean that we have to pay less attention to it, on the contrary, because it is close to the minimalist aesthetic that we like so much and that is perfect to wear in autumn.

How to wear a dress with a blazer and chunky sandals in the style of Emma Watson?

Emma Watson attended a charity dinner, wearing a lace Alexander Mcqueen dress with a black blazer.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Emma Watson wore two garments that should become staples in any elegant woman’s wardrobe: a white lace dress signed by Alexander McQueenwhich combined with a black blazer and, the interesting twist to her styling, some chunky sandals that revolutionized the whole look and added the avant-garde touch.

To complement the look, he showed off a bag Black with silver studs and matching accessories. Activist and UN Goodwill Ambassadoralso wore her hair gathered from the side in a bun back and a make up that highlighted all its beauty, with crimson tones in the eyes and cheeks and a pink lipstick. In two words: we love it.

Where have we seen the trend of combining dresses with a blazer?

There is a wide variety of trending dresses for the fall that allow you to express your personality without having to be cold and one of them is to choose to wear them with the inevitable and essential blazer. This wardrobe staple will allow many possible outlets to make the dress you wear more elegant. In the street style we have seen it in colorful key with midi-dresses and sequin details, but also in a more classic version of black and white with lace.

If you are looking for maximum sophistication, then go for white. Brandon Maxwell combined this duo in a bone white total look, only that the footwear of choice stands out for being high black boots. For its part, Alaia bet on a look modern composed of a white dress with ruffles and wide neck with a black XL blazer for his collection Fall-Winter 2022.