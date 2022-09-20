Emma Watson wore her pixie cut in the new Prada campaign

The enormous influence of Emma Watson touches all areas of life and fashion could not be left out. With a great history of covers and photo productions, the former Hermione Granger surprised again with a new appearance, and this time, she did it hand in hand with prada. Showing off the new release beauty of the brand, the actress and UN ambassador became the protagonist of the campaign for the brand’s new fragrance titled “Prada Paradoxe”.

Emma Watson stars in new Prada campaign

With style, Emma Watson dazzled in the new campaign of prada at the launch of the new fragrance titled “Prada Paradoxe”. White amber, neroli bud and white musk are some of the notes that can be found in the perfume, which is described with a warm floral scent of timeless quality but at the same time very avant-garde.

Emma Watson wore her haircut for the Prada campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@prada).

For him photo shoot, the artist wore luxurious dresses in different colors. One of them was a orange piece shocking made of satin fabric bright that she complemented with dangling earrings with form of Prada name triangle engraved in the middle of the accessory.

As a final touch, she wore a makeup based on a mega outlined in black with straight lines on the eyelids and tear ducts. He also added the basics of every bet of make up: matching mascara, rosy blush on cheeks, and a lip gloss with some pigment naked.

However, the main attraction of its look it was her brown hair: showed off her pixie cuta hairstyle A fashion trend characterized by shorter hair at the back of the head and at the temples, and slightly longer at the top of the head or crown, in order to create more volume in this area.

Emma Watson posed for the new Prada campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@prada).

In another of the postcards, a costume change was made and she wore a night garment also made in black shiny satin fabrica dye that does not fail when creating outfits Y outfits elegant, sophisticated and classic.

Emma Watson starred in the campaign for the new Prada perfume. (Photo: Instagram/@prada).

Do you dare to wear the pixie cut?

