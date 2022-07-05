Emma Watson wore skinny jeans and Dr. Martens at the Schiaparelli haute couture show
Haute couture fashion week has arrived. From exquisitely crafted dresses to conceptual, state-of-the-art separates in the wildest of fabrications, expect to see theatrical moments both on and off the runway. Day one has already brought us Emma Watson putting a streetwear spin on high fashion.
Emma Watson and the art of making simple skinny jeans ultra fashionable
To attend the Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2022 couture show, the 32-year-old actor chose an eye-catching ensemble that was the perfect mix of luxury and streetwear style. The standout item was an immediately recognizable black blazer equipped with power shoulders and monumental labels, from the opening look of Schiaparelli‘s spring/summer 2022 couture collection. To balance out the dramatic piece, Watson threw on a crisp white collared shirt, gray skinny jeans, and a chunky pair of black leather Dr Martens Chelsea boots.
Accessible and irresistible fashion
For the modern couture client, it’s more about owning perfectly-cut pieces than making a statement in a voluminous gown (though that’s still an exceptional look, if it fits the mood). By pairing her whimsical Schiaparelli with everyday staples, Emma made her couture look as wearable as it was attention-grabbing.
This article was originally published on Vogue.com