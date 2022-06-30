Emma Watson would like to reprise her role as Hermione Granger in a new Harry Potter film, but on one condition and it doesn’t really please fans of JK Rowling’s saga

Could we ever see a new movie Harry Potter ? More than 10 years after the release of the final part, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, the popularity of the saga is still great. between the trilogy of Fantastic Beasts and the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, broadcast last January on HBO Max, the wizard has never been so present in pop culture. To the point where some wonder if it is not to announce a potential comeback.

If Daniel Radcliffe, the interpreter of the eponymous hero, recently declared not to be interested in the idea of ​​resuming his character, other actors would seem more attentive to the proposals made by Warner Bros. First, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger throughout the eight feature films. The 32-year-old actress would not be against the idea of ​​returning for a new film but would set her conditions. According to the sources of the site Ewfeedthe Brit would only make a comeback if JK Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, came to deviate from the project. Repeatedly accused of transphobia on social networks, the writer has lost many supporters in recent months, starting with the main actors who have condemned her remarks. When we know the feminist commitment of Emma Watson, who became a goodwill ambassador for UN Women in 2014, we can understand that there is a problem.

Last March, the actress went on stage at the BAFTA Awards to award the prize for best film. The presenter Rebel Wilson had allowed herself a slight touch of humor by saying “Here is Emma Watson, she calls herself a feminist, but we all know she is a witch”. To which the concerned had replied “I am here for all the witches, by the way”, indirectly addressing JK Rowling the fact that she does not distinguish between transgender characters and cisgender people. Bringing the two women together around the same project therefore seems very complicated, but Harry Potter fans are trying to keep hope alive. It should be noted that the latter do not necessarily support Emma Watson since many of them believe that the actress “spits” on JK Rowling which allowed her to have an incredible international career. Others, on the other hand, are campaigning for Emma Watson, believing that she has every right not to want to work with JK Rowling even if the latter wrote one of the most popular sagas in the world.