Emma Watson would she be ready to become a mother? What she envisions

By Sophie J.



– Published on May 08, 2022 at 21:21

The star ofHarry Potter recently turned 32. As Emma Watson is in a relationship, her fans are wondering if she will become a mother. She answers.

Emma Watson rose to fame through the film series Harry Potter. But she did not stop her career after the last film, quite the contrary. The actress appeared in many films, playing different roles. She even had the opportunity to play motherly roles, such as during the epilogue of the wizarding saga. In the movie Noah, the character of the actress is a future mother. Last year, the interpreter of Hermione Granger withdrew in order to devote to his family. She has already considered the idea of ​​having children, and has also thought about what she could teach them.

She featured in The Circle, in 2017, alongside Tom Hanks. This film, which describes how social networks can push the boundaries of privacy, made him think. His participation in this feature film certainly had an impact on his vision of technology in general. Emma Watson, who spoke for Interview Magazine, even revealed that she deleted the email app on her phone before the film was promoted. This, she said, had helped her set limits on her use of her various devices. More recently, the activist has found new strategies to break away from screens and stay in the present moment.

Emma Watson’s view on education

The star of Little Women made it very clear that she needed to keep some distance between his private life and his public life. She says : ” It got me thinking a lot about what I would do if I had kids. » Emma Watson then added: “ Many children of this generation see their entire lives exposed to the public before they have even been able to express their desires. I think it should always be a choice. I love social networks, and I love what they can bring. I love that they bring people together, but used the wrong way they can become incredibly dangerous. And increasingly, our attention is our most valuable resource. » Either way, we can’t wait to see what gorgeous kids the actress might have!