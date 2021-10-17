News

Emma Watson’s appeal thrills fans

With the Coronavirus emergency the Harry Potter saga is back on Italia 1 and right now Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in the film.

On Monday and Tuesday on Italia 1 the films of the Harry Potter saga are back, the Mediaset schedule has been revolutionized to cope with the Coronavirus emergency.

For this reason, the programming of Italia 1 is dedicated to children and cinema, so as to create a pleasant alternative and make the hours at home less thoughtful.

Also Emma Watson, who plays the intelligent Hermione Granger in the saga, wanted to do her part to cope with the emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress’s appeal is very heartfelt and moved her followers on Instagram: “My grandmother is over 70 and is particularly vulnerable, my mother has type 1 diabetes and my best friend is a health professional, I stay home for them. “

“Who are you at home for” then asks the English actress to her followers inviting them to stay at home themselves. In the post Emma Watson then publishes the advice of Michelle Obama on how best to deal with this health emergency.

Among the suggestions proposed by the former First Lady there is an invitation to call parents who suddenly find their children home from school, offering to read them a story or help them with their homework, all online of course.

Michelle Obama recommends making donations to organizations that distribute hot meals to those most in need or purchase gift certificates to financially support local businesses. Emma Watson then adds her advice, the actress suggests paying the hairdresser, barber or beautician as if we were making appointments.

Staying on the subject Harry Potter, the company Venetian graphics, the graphic design company that printed JK Rowling’s books, has decided to help the Veneto region to cope with the emergency due to the Coronavirus by donating Not only 2 million first-level protection tools: printers have also converted a press for the production of templates.


