Emma Watson’s blonde: the perfect color for fall – Eme – 03/15/2022

A new Tuesday and every time we leave summer further away and autumn is approaching. On Blond House we are always attentive to the latest trends and this weekend we were struck by the color design of the actress Emma Watson.

The British who embodied Hemione on Harry Potter She attended the Bafta Awards in London over the weekend and we watched her hair color very closely as we thought it was a perfect option to wear in the fall months.

Emma Watson at the BAFTAs 2022. Photo: AFP

Broadly speaking, the actress’s hair combines a design with a very natural finish: at the root it is a warm, coppery color; while at the height of the eyebrows you can see a very natural balayage in warm tones that blend, through the color meltingin two shades of blond.

Why do we love this color design? After the summer it is ideal that the hair rests a bit and that we do not subject it to so much aggression. It has already suffered with the sun, salt and chlorine. Leaving a natural root always makes the designs require less maintenance, making them sustainable over time and taking care of the integrity of the hair.

This type of design requires few visits to the atelier and gives the hair time to heal. If that is your goal, do not hesitate to consult us, one of our priorities is to achieve designs that take care of the hair fiber and also follow the trends of beauty.

