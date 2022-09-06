Emma Watson’s brutal attack on JK Rowling that no one saw coming at the 2022 BAFTAs

you will all remember JK Rowling’s transphobic comments, who does not consider that a transgender woman is a woman, or that a transgender man is a man (although, by God, she always pronounces the former…). One of the actresses Harry Potter What has made its position clearer has been Emma Watsonwho yesterday returned to flaunt your fight for freedom and equality by taking the stage at BAFTAs 2022.

The 31-year-old, also known for being a great activist, took advantage of the fact that she was invited to present the award for Best British Film to throw a little taunt (or not so small) to JK Rowling which quickly went viral on social media.

What did Emma Watson say about JK Rowling?

Before going on stage, the hostess of the gala, the comedic actress rebel wilsondid not hesitate for a second to present it ironically and with a clear reference to the saga Harry Potter: “then we have Emma Watson to present the next award. She calls herself a feminist, but actually we all know she’s a witch“.

Between applause and cheers (Emma Watson she is very loved, that is so), the interpreter gradually entered the stage to carry out her task, but she did not miss the opportunity to drop a taunt towards the writer of Harry Potter:

“I’m here for ALL witches, okay?“. ✅

Although it may seem like a very innocent comment, the truth is that it has a clear double connotation: that ALL is a gesture of inclusion to transgender women that are defenestrated by people like JK Rowling. come on what it is a poisoned dart to the trans-exclusionary feminist position of the writerno matter how much we never know if he meant it or not.