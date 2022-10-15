Editorial/Informative Telecinco 10/15/2022 2:13 p.m.

Actress Emma Watson wanted to dedicate a few words to Robbie Coltrane upon learning of his death

Users of social networks are totally shocked after learning of the death of Robbie Coltrane. The actor known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, passed away last Friday, October 14 at the age of 72. The news of the death of the interpreter who gave life to one of the most beloved characters in the magic saga was confirmed through the actor’s agent, Belinda Wright, who has had a few words of remembrance to Robbie.

She has not been the only one who has wanted to remember the actor since as soon as the news was known, social networks such as Twitter, Instagram or Facebook have been filled with tributes to the actor. How could it be otherwise, her co-star Emma Watson also wanted to have one last message dedicated to Robbie Coltrane.

Emma Watson’s emotional tribute to Robbie Coltrane

The actress who played hermione granger He has published a photograph in his Instagram stories in which he can be seen conversing with the deceased interpreter. Along with this image, the British actress who gave life to one of the magicians most loved by the public, has had some nice words.

“Rest in peace. Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had.but above all, he was deeply loving and compassionate towards me, as a child and as an adult,” Emma Watson began writing.

Right after these emotional words, the British actress praised the work of the deceased actor: “His talent was so immense that it makes sense that he played a giant, he could fill any space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever have the opportunity to be as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise that I will do it in your name and memory“.

Emma Watson and Robbie ColtraneSergio Adam Rodriguez

Finally, Emma Watson opened up to her followers and mourned the loss of her friend and co-worker: “You know how much I love and admire you. I really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your Hugs. You made us a family. He knows you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a pleasure that it was Hermione“.