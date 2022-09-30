Emma Watson’s humble car that does not exceed $ 30,000

Emma Watson is one of the most renowned actresses today. After her incredible success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, the young woman was filled with money. Although that did not cause her to blow her mind when buying her first vehicle, since she was one of the most earthly. Slide and find out more!

September 30, 2022 09:30 a.m.

Undoubtedly Emma Watson’s career is quite peculiar, at only 11 years old she rose to fame acting in Harry Potter, a role she performed successfully for more than ten years and which led her to be one of the main acting figures at the international level. world. It can be said to this day that the cast of this saga was the one that most managed to separate itself from the fictional name, given that it has been in important films.

From there his life changed completely. Fame knocked on her door, as new movies were filmed the recognition increased and the money grew. The young interpreter of Hermione was no longer so young and the time to drive and buy a car came. We can all think that the choice of that car being young and with so much money, can be brutal, but the humility of the actress prevailed when she bought a simple Toyota Prius.

The Toyota Prius has a 1.8-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine that, together with an electrical system, develops a power of 122 horsepower. Mark a 0 to 100 km / h of 10.6 seconds, reaches a maximum speed of 180 km / h (reaching in electric mode up to 110 km/h) and marks an average consumption that can go down, depending on the tire mounted, of 3 l/100 km.

It is a C-segment hybrid car manufactured by Toyota between 1997 and 2021. Manufactured in plants in Japan, inside the vehicle there is a spacious passenger compartment where its dashboard is the absolute protagonist, with the controls and instrumentation located in a position focused on offering a comfortable and simple driving experience.

Emma Watson bought it for 30,000 dollars at the time, we all know that for her it is a simple return, given that only in Harry Potter she billed 70 million dollars, and that we are not taking into account everything she did after. Although his profile is not one of indulging in great luxuries, his approach is more humanistic. She is currently a UN Goodwill Ambassador promoting gender equality. Ten for Emma!