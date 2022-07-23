Emma Watson’s little mania that ruined many scenes in the film

Invited to Jimmy Kimmel to present The beauty and the BeastEmma Watson returned with the host on the saga Harry Potter. Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to highlight a habit that the actress had at the time of filming, which did not fail to make her react…

During his show, Jimmy Kimmel revealed a funny video about Emma Watson, present in front of him to promote the film The Beast and the Beast. The presenter took the opportunity to highlight a peculiarity of the interpreter of Hermione Granger during the filming of the saga.

“I couldn’t help it”

In this video, Jimmy Kimmel goes behind the scenes of the filming ofHarry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. During rehearsals, Emma Watson couldn’t help but to whisper the dialogues of his two young partners, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. A habit which is absolutely not visible in the films, but which would have marked the actress a lot. She describes it as “quite traumatic”.

“It caused problems on set. I messed up several takes because of it. Chris (Columbus, the director) had to jump in, ‘Cut it! Emma, ​​you’re doing it again. You’re mumbling the lines of Dan’. But I couldn’t help it“, says the actress. She adds : “I was so bad. I loved the books and I wanted to do my best, but in fact, I was doing too much!”

A soaring mania

Given the career of the actress, who notably toured with Sofia Coppola and Darren Aronofsky, She doesn’t seem to have this problem at all anymore.. She was also featured in The beauty and the Beast with Luke Evans and Dan Stevens, before joining The Four Daughters of Doctor March with Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet. A beautiful filmography, however, greatly slowed down for two years, to the great sadness of his fans. The star is particularly invested in her activism and her work, among others, at the UN.