Emma Watson’s most expensive car

Emma Watson is a 33-year-old established actress, who has made several important characters in the world of acting, although there is one of them that stands out from the rest. After playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, this actress was filled with fame and money, with which she managed to afford herself great luxuries.

October 11, 2022 12:13 p.m.

Thinking of this actress, we all imagine her in her childhood with a magic wand casting spells. It is inevitable to think about it if we take into account that this woman played Hermione Granger for more than ten years, added to the tremendous success that she and the entire Harry Potter saga had..

Emma Watson is currently seen somewhat removed from the acting field, Emma is more focused on her work as UN ambassador representing women’s rights. Without a doubt we are talking about an eminence as an actress and as a woman, but such a person has to have a car to match her. That’s why Emma decided to purchase an elegant Rolls Royce Ghost for special occasions.

This luxurious car has a 12-cylinder V engine, with 6.6 liters of displacement and supercharging by means of two turbochargers. It offers 571 CV of power and a maximum torque of 850 NMwhich are transmitted to the ground through an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has an all-wheel drive system and a 4-wheel steering system, which makes it a vehicle with very remarkable features: accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h electronically limited. The Rolls-Royce Ghost homologates an average consumption of 15.8 litres/100 km and since it does not have any hybridization system, it receives the C label from the DGT.

This model, which starts at $340,000, is not a great purchase for the economic level of this woman. While it’s a lot of money, it’s far from an expensive purchase for her. Although it should be noted, like any famous actress, it is not the only vehicle that she has to her credit. Since a star like her, they usually have more than one car in her garage.