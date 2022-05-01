Emma Watson’s new project where she will show a new facet – Revista Para Ti

The well-known British actress comes to the screen again, with a project that will have a very particular format.

After several years absent from the stage and the cinema, Emma Watson returns to acting in a project that no one imagined: he will star in a turkish soap opera.

The British actress is more than ready to return to the screen, after her last job on the set, the remake of little womenin 2019.

In this new project, he will star in a Turkish series based on the life of the first President of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in which you are working DisneyPlus. Among the few details that were provided, it is said that they plan to make two seasons of six chapters each.

The actor Aras Bulut Iymenli, protagonist of the new Disney Plus project. Photo: IG

In the series, which will be called Ataturkit will be known history and evolution of the country through the experiences of this president. Filming will begin in the coming months and the character of the protagonist of Harry Potter is not yet known.

On the other hand, it was revealed that the protagonist is Aras Bulut Iymenliand who will also participate Oscar Hans Zimmerwho was noted for his work in dunes.